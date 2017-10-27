New Surveillance Video Emerges in Tampa Serial Killer Search

Tampa, Florida police hope that new surveillance video will lead them closer to identifying a possible serial killer.



Police say the three victims were shot and killed, just days apart. Now, home surveillance footage shows a "person of interest" running from one of three murder scenes.



That "person of interest" is seen in surveillance video running from the spot where Benjamin Mitchell was murdered. He was shot just seconds earlier.



In another video before the murder, that same person is seen flipping a cell phone, an important clue for investigators.



The other two victims include 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa and 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, all shot and killed within 10 days of each other in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.



Police have been swarming the area, warning the community to keep vigilant.



Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn is urging anyone withholding information to come forward.



Police told us they have received about 350 tips in this case. To help encourage the community to identify the person in the video, the state is increasing its reward for the arrest of anyone responsible to $35,000.