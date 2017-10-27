SoKY's Choice: Michael Carter, Creator of DDMC-Man

"Disability Don’t Mean Can’t" is a fitness and motivational based movement geared to help anyone with any disability overcome any obstacle, says creator Michael Carter. He says “The idea started out as a hobby. I was first diagnosed and given a very grim length of life, but I didn’t accept that diagnosis.”

Since the diagnosis, Michael began competing in fitness competitions, power-lifting, and body building shows. Professionals in that area have taken notice of Michael. Recently, he decided he would take this idea to the next level with the use of comic books to reach a different audience.

Disability Don’t Mean Can’t Man was created by Michael as a reinvention of himself. Michael says “DDMC Man is a fictional character that is larger than life. The character I created to be an advocate for people with all sorts of disabilities. So, he will cover various issues that disabled individuals might face.”

On October 28th Michael will be featured as a special guest at The Great Escape Records and Comics in Bowling Green. He will be selling his DDMC Man Comics, and signing them as well. The event begins at 12 pm, and the first person in gets a free t-shirt from DDMC.