SoKY's Choice: Michael Carter, Creator of DDMC-Man - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY news

SoKY's Choice: Michael Carter, Creator of DDMC-Man

Posted: Updated:

"Disability Don’t Mean Can’t" is a fitness and motivational based movement geared to help anyone with any disability overcome any obstacle, says creator Michael Carter. He says “The idea started out as a hobby. I was first diagnosed and given a very grim length of life, but I didn’t accept that diagnosis.” 

Since the diagnosis, Michael began competing in fitness competitions, power-lifting, and body building shows. Professionals in that area have taken notice of Michael. Recently, he decided he would take this idea to the next level with the use of comic books to reach a different audience. 

Disability Don’t Mean Can’t Man was created by Michael as a reinvention of himself. Michael says “DDMC Man is a fictional character that is larger than life. The character I created to be an advocate for people with all sorts of disabilities. So, he will cover various issues that disabled individuals might face.”

On October 28th Michael will be featured as a special guest at The Great Escape Records and Comics in Bowling Green. He will be selling his DDMC Man Comics, and signing them as well. The event begins at 12 pm, and the first person in gets a free t-shirt from DDMC. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.