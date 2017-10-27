Barnyard Animals Go Trick-or-Treating - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Barnyard Animals Go Trick-or-Treating

Posted: Updated:

An a-moo-sing sight in one metro Atlanta neighborhood caused quite a stir Thursday afternoon.
 
Cell phone video shows several farm animals strolling the streets in Alpharetta, nibbling hedges and munching on hay from Halloween decorations off people's front lawns.
 
The gaggle was represented by a cow, several goats. a donkey and a pig, who seemed to be quite content moseying around and checking out the scenery.
 
Neighbors did call police to help wrangle the wandering band. When the police did, they joked once they got the cow "the rest just kinda followed."
 
Police say the animals escaped from a 10-acre lot behind the neighborhood, so officers escorted them back home over a bridge.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.