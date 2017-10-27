Barnyard Animals Go Trick-or-Treating

An a-moo-sing sight in one metro Atlanta neighborhood caused quite a stir Thursday afternoon.



Cell phone video shows several farm animals strolling the streets in Alpharetta, nibbling hedges and munching on hay from Halloween decorations off people's front lawns.



The gaggle was represented by a cow, several goats. a donkey and a pig, who seemed to be quite content moseying around and checking out the scenery.



Neighbors did call police to help wrangle the wandering band. When the police did, they joked once they got the cow "the rest just kinda followed."



Police say the animals escaped from a 10-acre lot behind the neighborhood, so officers escorted them back home over a bridge.