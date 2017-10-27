MVP: Mobile Virtual Player

There might be a new MVP in football – and it's not a human!



Ned Gonett has been living and breathing football for decades, but this season is like no other.



The Ravenscroft High School football team has a new addition – The MVP, or Mobile Virtual Player. They aren't replacing players yet, just helping them train by reducing the risk that can come with helmet-to-helmet contact.



The coach controls the motorized robot remotely to get tackling angles, work on fundamental techniques and check posture.



Running back Joshua Brunson loves having the robot at practice. He says, “It's actually a lot faster than me. They can go 40 yards in 5 seconds or 18 miles an hour"



Colleges and NFL teams have been early adopters of the robots. This is one of the first high schools to get one, because they aren't cheap. They're about $8,000 each.



However, they're hoping the price can help avoid potentially costly injuries.