Pres. Trump Calls Opioid Crisis a Public Health Emergency

In Washington today, President Trump meets with his Secretary of the Interior, one of the Cabinet members front and center when he announced opioid addiction is a public health emergency.



President Trump, recalling his own brother's alcohol addiction, is promising an aggressive fight against opioids.



It's personal for those on the front lines, and with 64,000 deaths last year, it’s now a public health emergency. The President’s action is allowing states to shift funds for treatment, freeing up hospital beds and encouraging doctors to treat patients by phone, especially in rural areas with limited access to care.



But is that enough?



The President's action falls short of the national emergency he promised, which would've provided millions in new money.



No new money but a new focus on drugs that are supposed to relieve pain, but are now causing so much more.

