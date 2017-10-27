"The Gambler" Calls it Quits

The curtain is coming down on a legendary music career as singer Kenny Rogers heads for the hills.



A one-night only event was held Wednesday night in Nashville - his final performance in Music City.



As Rogers kicks-off his final tour, he was joined on stage by music royalty, including performances by Reba McEntire, Lionel Richie, and the Judds; Wynonna and Naomi.



It was also the last time Rogers performed with his one-time duet partner Dolly Parton. She escorted him off the stage at the concert's end.



Kenny Rogers has been a recording artist for 60-years and he's had 24 number-one hits. He's a Country Music Hall of Famer, and a three-time Grammy winner.



Rogers' final tour ends in December. When asked to reflect on his career, Rogers had this to say:



"I told my mom once that I wanted to be in the music business. She said, 'I'll give you a piece of advice. Always be happy where you are... Never be content to be there... But if you're not happy where you are, you'll never be happy.' And it was the best advice 'cause in the low parts of my career I kept laughing 'cause I kept thinking, 'Hey, I'm doing what I started out to do.'"