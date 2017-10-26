143 Mile Police Walk

Police officers are walking 143 miles for officers that have been killed nationwide in the past year. Starting at 6am Friday morning officers from all over Kentucky including four from Bowling Green Police Department are walking from Beaver Dam to Frankfort for fallen officers across the country. Each mile is dedicated to one officer. Participants are changing shirts each mile to represent every officer. The walk is expected to be finished around 6:30 Saturday afternoon. As you can see in these pictures from previous years, the effort is real business for these members of law enforcement. They take it seriously because a lot is on the line.