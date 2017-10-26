Alissa Kendrick is a reporter for WNKY and the News Express anchor for SoKY Sunrise. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in May of 2017 with a Broadcast Journalism and Popular Culture degree. Alissa is from Winchester, Ky, just about 20 minutes east of Lexington. WKU's broadcasting program brought her to South Central Kentucky where she fell in love with the community and WNKY's message that local matters. Her favorite part of the job is getting to connect with the people of and emerse herself into all of SOKY's unique communities. Every day on the job is a new, fun adventure to Alissa! If you have a news tip or story you want to tell, email her at alissa@wnky.com. Hearing from you would make her day!