South-Central Kentucky Halloween Hours - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

South-Central Kentucky Halloween Hours

Posted: Updated:

With Halloween coming next week, that means one thing is on parent's minds before trick-or-treating starts – what hours do I take my little monsters and superheroes out to go trick-or-treating?
 
Well, the city of Bowling Green is keeping in line with trick or treat hours in surrounding areas.
 
The recommended hours for Tuesday’s festivities is between 5 and 7:30 P.M.
 
If you are out at dusk or later, wear brightly colored clothing. Also, be sure to have a flashlight or your cell phone handy so others, especially drivers, will be able to see you.  

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.