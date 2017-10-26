South-Central Kentucky Halloween Hours

With Halloween coming next week, that means one thing is on parent's minds before trick-or-treating starts – what hours do I take my little monsters and superheroes out to go trick-or-treating?



Well, the city of Bowling Green is keeping in line with trick or treat hours in surrounding areas.



The recommended hours for Tuesday’s festivities is between 5 and 7:30 P.M.



If you are out at dusk or later, wear brightly colored clothing. Also, be sure to have a flashlight or your cell phone handy so others, especially drivers, will be able to see you.