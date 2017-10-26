New Security Screening for People Flying Into U.S.

People flying to the US will face new security screening starting today including more detailed inspection of electronics, and possible interviews from airline employees.



Airlines worldwide began questioning flyers about their trips, and their luggage, in the latest Trump administration decision affecting global travel.



The stricter procedures, already in place for some airlines, apply to all U.S. bound flights. They're aimed at stopping the threat of hidden explosives with more detailed checks on electronics. For example, Air France passengers are now required to fill out a questionnaire before flying.



The measures will affect around 325,000 passengers a day on about 2,100 flights.



The rules replace the temporary carry-on laptop ban, imposed for planes coming from airports in eight predominantly Muslim countries. There were concerns terrorists could hide bombs in them.



President Trump gave airlines four months to enhance security screening procedures for U.S. bound flights. With that deadline now up, airlines say passengers should arrive early and expect delays.



Five global airlines started passenger security interviews today: Air France, Cathay Pacific, EgyptAir, Emirates and Lufthansa.