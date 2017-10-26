Pres. Trump Declares Public Health Emergency on Opioids

The Centers for Disease Control reports that more than 140 Americans die from opioid addiction every single day.



Today, President Trump is expected to declare a public health emergency on opioids at the White House this afternoon. The administration's goal is to reduce addiction to prescription pain medication and illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl.



Today's declaration gives states the ability to shift funds away from other medical issues such as HIV, diabetes, and maternal care to provide more opioid treatments.



The President's action stops short of declaring a national emergency to deal with the crisis, something he promised several times to do, even as recently as last week.



No additional funding will be given to deal with the crisis, but the administration says it is working with Congress to add money to the end of the year budget.



The President backed an additional $45 billion to combat the opioid epidemic as part of the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, but Republican in-fighting killed the bill.



By law, a public health emergency can only last for 90 days, but it can be renewed any number of times, for as long as necessary.