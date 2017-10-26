Band Competition Canceled Due to White Lives Matter Rally

Thousands of high school band students were told to stay home from a popular band competition on Saturday as officials worried that safety could become a concern in Murfreesboro as a White Lives Matter Rally is expected to take place.

More than three thousand students from Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama were scheduled to attend the annual Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University. Late Tuesday, though, the university announced it would be canceling the event due to concerns the rally could become disruptive.

Officials say 25 marching bands had signed up for the event. Many will now be out thousands of dollars after they already paid for hotels and transportation.

Other events in Murfreesboro have also been canceled, including Harvest Days and a Halloween event scheduled at the Oak Winds Mansion.

Officials from the TSSAA said the scheduled state soccer championship will go on as planned at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, although they are asking parents and players to avoid the town square.