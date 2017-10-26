BG Schools Want to End Legal Battle with Former Coach

Bowling Green Schools wants to end a legal battle with former girls’ basketball coach Lavonda Johnson.
This is yet another twist in this back-and-forth case between the former coach and Bowling Green Schools.
The school system is asking a federal court to throw out a lawsuit filed by Johnson.
Coach Lavonda Johnson was fired in early august. She later filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination that led to the departure of her assistant coaches.
Neither Bowling Green Schools, nor Johnson’s attorney, are commenting more on the pending litigation.