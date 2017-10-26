WKU Professor Being Investigated by FBI - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

WKU Professor Being Investigated by FBI

Posted: Updated:

Western Kentucky University has placed a professor on unpaid administrative leave following an investigation into possible misuse of funds.

Professor Matt Dettman, a Civil Engineering faculty member, is on leave based off preliminary findings of his use of funding.

The university says they have turned all information over to the FBI and will not comment further until their investigation is concluded.

According to WKU's faculty page, Dettman was teaching four classes this semester and had four scheduled for the spring.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.