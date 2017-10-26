WKU Professor Being Investigated by FBI

Western Kentucky University has placed a professor on unpaid administrative leave following an investigation into possible misuse of funds.

Professor Matt Dettman, a Civil Engineering faculty member, is on leave based off preliminary findings of his use of funding.

The university says they have turned all information over to the FBI and will not comment further until their investigation is concluded.

According to WKU's faculty page, Dettman was teaching four classes this semester and had four scheduled for the spring.