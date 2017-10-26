Living Well: Obesity & Cancer

Most people know a few risk factors for cancer, like cigarette smoking, or too much time in the sun. Unfortunately, many are missing one of the biggest causes of cancer, which can potentially endanger their health.



Obesity is strongly linked to several of the most common cancers in the U.S., but a new survey finds a majority of Americans are not aware of the risk.



The survey from the American Society of Clinical Oncology finds less than a third of people understand that large amounts of excess weight contribute to 13 different types of cancer, such as breast, colon, and prostate.



Alcohol is another cancer risk factor, correctly identified by only about a third of respondents. Less than a quarter knew viruses can cause tumors. This is alarming, since nearly all cases of cervical cancer, and a growing number of head and neck tumors, are a direct result of human papillomavirus.



On the other hand, some things that worry people aren’t a cause for concern. Of 4,016 people surveyed, 14% thought cell phones cause cancer and 8% incorrectly thought caffeine causes cancer. There's no good evidence for that whatsoever.



There is plenty of evidence to suggest Americans should give more weight to cancer's link to obesity. More than 70% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, which greatly increases their odds of developing tumors.



Many people in the survey are not taking steps to reduce their risk of cancer. Less than half say they maintain a healthy weight, or limit their alcohol use and exposure to the sun.