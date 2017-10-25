Proposed Pension Changes Could Affect Local Teachers

Governor Matt Bevin recently proposed pension changes that could affect local teachers. Warren County Superintendent Rob Clayton spoke Monday night at a press conference about the possible changes. If this goes into effect teachers hired after July 1, 2018 will be in a 401-k like plan. Current teachers unable to retire with full benefits on July 1, 2018 will continue earning their benefits up to 27-years of service. After that if they continue working they will be moved into the 401-k style plan, but some say the proposed plan discourages students from becoming teachers. In a recent interview Bevin said, " If we don't make structural changes to future employee's benefits plans. Then in reality were lying to those retired, those working, and those future folks because non of it will be affordable if we don't make those changes.