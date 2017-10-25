Proposed Pension Changes Could Affect Local Teachers - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Proposed Pension Changes Could Affect Local Teachers

Posted: Updated:

Governor Matt Bevin recently proposed pension changes that could affect local teachers. Warren County Superintendent Rob Clayton spoke Monday night at a press conference about the possible changes. If this goes into effect teachers hired after July 1, 2018 will be in a 401-k like plan. Current teachers unable to retire with full benefits on July 1, 2018 will continue earning their benefits up to 27-years of service. After that if they continue working they will be moved into the 401-k style plan, but some say the proposed plan discourages students from becoming teachers. In a recent interview Bevin said, " If we don't make structural changes to future employee's benefits plans. Then in reality were lying to those retired, those working, and those future folks because non of it will be affordable if we don't make those changes. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.