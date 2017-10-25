Crime Stoppers & Bowling Green Police Need Your Help

Crime Stoppers and Bowling Green Police need your help. Police say on August 8, 2017 a business at 423 Park Row in downtown Bowling Green was burglarized and vandalized. The owner called police when they noticed someone had broken in the back door and spray painted vulgar messages throughout the building. Luckily, the suspects were caught on camera. Take a look at these photos. the suspects appear to be two younger white males. One was seen wearing either a large bracelet or a watch. If you recognize either of these suspects you could get paid for your information. If you have any information about this crime or any crimes you can call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE or 866-842-CLUE.