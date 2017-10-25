Pack-Up & Go

There's an emerging business in the world of travel that sends paying customers on surprise vacations.

Amanda Rosen was searching for the perfect getaway with a college friend, when she stumbled upon a vacation option that she didn't have to plan at all.

In addition, the weekend trip was also a surprise. It was planned entirely by a service called 'Pack Up and Go.’ Amanda filled out a short survey, picked the price point, and the company did the rest.

A few days before her trip, Amanda was told what to pack and the airport where she needed to go. Before boarding, she and her friend opened a packet unlocking their mystery trip to Chicago, the Windy City.

Pack Up and Go is just one of a number of companies jumping in on the business of surprise vacations. Brown + Hudson, Magical Mystery Tours, and Lufthansa Surprise are a few others. Brian Kelly, founder of the travel website thepointsguy.com, sees the new travel option taking off.

Amanda and her friend paid $750 each for their weekend away, which included airfare and her hotel. For Amanda, flying by the seat of her pants paid off for a weekend she won’t soon forget.