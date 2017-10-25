Clinton Campaign Payed for Trump-Russia Research Dossier

CBS News confirms the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign helped pay for controversial research into President Trump's ties to Russia. The Washington Post first revealed the Democrat’s connection to the research dossier that leaked in January.



It contained unsubstantiated claims connecting the President to Russian interests. President Trump questioned the origin of what he called the "fake dossier" last week.



Originally commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans in the primary, the document was compiled by research firm Fusion GPS, with information from former British spy Christopher Steele.



After Donald Trump's primary victory, however, the research didn't stop. Mark Elias, a lawyer working for the Clinton campaign and the DNC, hired Fusion GPS.



His law firm, Perkins Coie, confirmed that relationship in a letter Tuesday, which says in part: "Fusion GPS approached Perkins Coie in early March of 2016, to continue research that Fusion Gps had conducted for one or more other clients during the Republican primary contest."



The President has consistently denied any connections to the Kremlin or Russian operatives. Still, there are three Congressional investigations looking into the matter, and special counsel Robert Mueller has been appointed to investigate whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russian operatives.



To date, the DNC and Clinton sources have denied any knowledge of any connection to Fusion GPS. Earlier this year it was also revealed that the FBI had agreed to pay Christopher Steele. However, the bureau ended the arrangement after Steele was publicly identified.