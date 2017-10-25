Retiring Republican Senators Speaking Out Against Pres. Trump

A couple of retiring Republican Senators are putting out a call for their GOP colleagues to join them in speaking out against President Trump.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake says his decision to retire from Congress has freed him up to speak out against President Trump.

Flake published an op-ed in the Washington Post Wednesday morning, saying Republicans can no longer remain silent waiting for someone else to do something. Flake told CBS This Morning that he believes others will join them.

Bob Corker is also retiring from the Senate, and has been critical of the President's behavior, saying he "debases" the country.

The White House is dismissing Flake and Corker, and point to Tuesday’s lunch with GOP Senators where the President received a standing ovation after talking with the group.

President Trump hit back on Twitter this morning, saying, "the reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!"

Flake's approval rating dropped to 30 percent at home in Arizona.