WKU Students React to House Bill 128

In late June, Gov. Bevin signed House Bill 128--allowing the bible to enter Kentucky's public school curriculum.

The bill gives those schools the option of providing an elective bible literacy course.

But nearly six months later, neither Warren County Schools or Bowling Green City School's have implemented such a class.

I spoke with recent graduates on Western Kentucky University's campus to see how they would have felt about scripture pages inside their textbooks, and their feelings were mixed.

"If they [the classes] are optional," WKU junior, Elizabeth Tatro says, "I think that they should offer bible courses or maybe Quran courses as well, but not only one specific religion." WKU graduate student, Zachary Jones says, "Followers of Jesus--the original ones--they all died. Historically, that's recorded and throughout the years, thousands of people have died for this belief, so I think it's worth being taught from a historical standpoint." "It could have been a little more diverse," WKU senior, Jordan Bryant comments, "it didn't have to be just Christianity based because you have to understand that not everyone is of one religion."

Right now, the local districts say no plans are in place for bible literacy courses, but with the route open to scriptures in school, that could change in an instant.

