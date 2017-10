Another senseless college shooting, and yet again, young lives are gone.

23-year-old Earl Andrews and 23-year-old Monquiarious Caldwell, both from Louisiana were shot and killed. It happened early Wednesday morning outside a campus dorm.

Fellow students say it began as some sort of altercation; when officers arrived, they found the men dead.

As of noon, investigators are trying to find the shooter, as those on campus are hoping for a fast arrest. Grambiling classes are back on schedule.