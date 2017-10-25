Living Well: Screening Low-Income Women for Mammograms

When it comes to breast cancer, the earlier it's diagnosed the easier it is to treat. However, for those without insurance or living in poverty, getting mammograms regularly isn't always a priority.



According to breast cancer action, low-income breast cancer patients have five-year relative survival rates that are 9% lower than high income patients.



Regional coordinator of the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program Jan Chulock says changing those statistics starts with making sure every woman gets breast cancer screenings.



There are more options for women whose doctors want them to start getting screened before 50. And their help doesn't stop with screening, if the test comes back abnormal. Additional diagnostics, up to a biopsy, may be covered.



If women screened through the program are diagnosed, they can then be eligible for Medicaid.



The program also will help point women to doctors and organizations that can provide treatment and assistance.