DEVELOPING STORY: Body Found in a Home on Smallhouse Road in Bowling Green

A body was found in a home on Smallhouse Road in Bowling Green. 41-year-old Jessica Hehn was found deceased in a home on the 3800 block of Smallhouse Road. Around 11:30am Tuesday morning the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home. Inside they found Hehn on the floor. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Louisville. “They arrived on scene and determined that there was a deceased female inside the residence. At this time they are treating it as a suspicious death”, says Timothy Robinson, the Public Information Officer for Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The death is still under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.