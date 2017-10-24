Toys of the Year Announced

The Good Housekeeping Best Toy Awards are out for 2017!

Here’s the winners – and how they made the grade.

Dressed in lab coats and armed with kelly green folders, these “professional toy testers” are ready for action. When it comes to ranking the best toy, Good Housekeeping doesn't play around.

It all starts with more than 500 toys. At the Good Housekeeping Institute, they screen them for creativity, educational value, and safety.

Testing begins with the drop test. If the toys pass their strict standards, they bring in the “professionals“ for honest feedback.

24 toys made it to the winner's table including Build Your Own Rr2D2. Two affordable options include the Crayola No Mess Paint Party and the Leapfrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart for under $40.

Tyler the Tiger earned the Top Toy of the Year, impressing engineers with more than 100 sounds and animations; but it comes with a hefty price tag of $130.