NWS Reports Nine Tornado Sightings Across Carolinas

The National Weather Service says at least nine tornado sightings were reported across the Carolinas last night. The severe weather destroyed a North Carolina airport, damaged homes, and left thousands without power.



It was likely a tornado that flipped over planes and turned these airport hangers into a pile of debris in Hickory, North Carolina last night.



The severe storms brought thunderstorms and heavy rain. Fire crews had to rescue about a dozen people from their cars after a mall parking lot flooded.



One woman's apartment flooded right beneath her feet, and she says her car was swept away - with her in it!



Another family rode out the storm, tucked away inside their home. Amanda Pruette said when she heard the tornado warning, she and her family hid in their bathtub.



About 60 miles south in Spartanburg, South Carolina, eighteen wheelers were tossed like toy trucks at an auto plant. Fire could be seen shooting from gas lines after the storms passed through.



In west Spartanburg, the storms knocked down trees and power lines, leaving thousands without power.



The severe weather threat will stretch to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City and all the way up to Boston through the day.



Forecasters predict that the storms moving northeast could drop one to three inches of rain in less than 12 hours.

