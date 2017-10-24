Congress Asking for Transparency in Niger Timeline

Several members of Congress and at least the family of one service member killed in Niger are calling for transparency after the timeline for the deadly ambush changed again. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff now says US troops waited an hour to call for help after an ambush by ISIS-linked militants.



Secretary of Defense James Mattis did not mention the ambush that killed four service members in Niger during a visit to the Philippines Tuesday, but lawmakers are demanding answers.



Hoping to silence President Trump's critics, his top military advisor, General Joseph Dunford, provided new details of the attack Monday.



3 weeks ago, a dozen U.S. soldiers along with Nigerian fighters were on a mission north of the capital. A day later, that same group was ambushed by well-equipped militants believed to be inspired by ISIS. A fierce gun battle played out for nearly an hour before the Americans called for help. A surveillance drone arrived within minutes, but it was another hour before French air cover joined in the battle.



Military officials retrieved the bodies of three soldiers, but it would be another two days before La David Johnson's remains were recovered. His wife says the military is keeping her in the dark.



Johnson's wife also claimed that she has not been allowed to see his remains. Dunford said he would investigate her allegation.

The Pentagon policy allows the family to see the remains of a fallen loved one.