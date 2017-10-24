Trump Seeks to Unify Republican Party to Pass Tax Reform

President Trump has made tax reform a legislative priority, but to get it passed, he'll need a unified Republican majority in the Senate.



He is headed to Capitol Hill to have lunch with Republican Senators and push his tax reform plan.



Every GOP Senator wants to see the tax code simplified and more tax cuts given to the American people; however, where it gets tricky is figuring out how to pay for it.



Democrats say there should be cuts for the middle-class and not the wealthy.



The President's tendency to attack lawmakers, even those in his own party, could complicate his ability to unify the Republicans to support his agenda.



President Trump attacked Senator Bob Corker on Twitter this morning saying: "isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the great state of Tennessee, will now fight tax cuts plus!"



Corker also responded on Twitter: "same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. Hash tag: alert the daycare staff."



Corker says he supports tax reform - but not if it adds to the deficit.



The hashtag "alert the daycare staff" is in reference to an earlier criticism when Senator Corker tweeted: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center."