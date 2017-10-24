Tennessee Man Arrested for Allegedly Seeking Sex with Minor - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Tennessee Man Arrested for Allegedly Seeking Sex with Minor

Frankfort, KY -

A Tennessee man has been arrested for allegedly seeking sex with a minor. This arrest was part of a team effort between investigators and prosecutors.
 
45-year-old Billie Spears of Jacksboro was arrested October 21st in Frankfort. Spears was the subject of a 2-week investigation after allegedly seeking sex with a minor.
 
Police say he also sent sexually explicit text messages and emails to undercover investigators posing as minors.
 
This sex crimes arrest is one of more than 80 processed through the Kentucky Attorney General's office.

