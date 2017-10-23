Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

The Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky held it's annual dinner Monday night. One local non-profit organization walked away with a check for over one hundred thousand dollars. Every year the Women's Fund of South Central Kentucky comes together to give a large grant to one local non-profit organization. This year was no different. 17 proposels were submitted this year for the grant. It was then narrowed down to four finalists: The Boys and Girls Club of Franklin, The Foundry, Habitat for Humanity, and Hope House. The winner was determined by a vote from members. Congratulations to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin for winning this year's grant. 

