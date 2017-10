The Boys and Girls Club is expanding the Bowling Green location to help serve more teens. The club offers programs and services for children ages 6 through 18, but expanding the teen program is a priority. The Club offers teen's classes to help them prepare of the future. Its more than just a place to hangout after school. The Boys and Girls Club has already raised six hundred thousand dollars earlier this year, but they need a total of 1.2 million dollars for the new addition.