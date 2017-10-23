Flu Season is Here, Shots Recommended by End of Month

The push is on for people to get their flu shots sooner rather than later.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children receive their flu vaccinations by the end of October, if possible.



Dr. Elissa Rubin of Happy and Healthy Pediatrics says, quote, “In 2016 to 2017, over a hundred US children died of the flu. And several thousands more were hospitalized for complications from the flu or from severe illness.”



Dr. Rubin says it takes two weeks for the shot to protect against the virus, so it’s important to get vaccinated now, before the season gets underway.



It's hard to predict how hard the flu will hit this year, but there are signs we could be in for a tough season.

Like most babies, 21-month-old Natalie Sood isn't happy about getting her flu shot, but her mom knows that it's best for her.

Kavita Sood, Natalie’s mom, says her older daughter brings home lots of germs, so she doesn't take any chances when it comes to flu prevention. She also makes sure her kids wash their hands as much as possible.

Research shows about 80% of kids who die from the flu are not vaccinated.