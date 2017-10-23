Trump and House Back to Work on Budget

The House of Representatives gets back to work Monday, and the biggest item on the agenda this week is consideration of a $4 trillion budget passed in the Senate last week.



President Trump urged House Republicans on a conference call Sunday to quickly pass the budget bill pushed through the Senate last week, so they can move on to tax reform. He told the lawmakers, "We are on the verge of doing something very, very historic."



The White House wants the House to adopt the Senate budget without any changes. However, some conservatives may balk at the $1.5 trillion the budget adds to the deficit over the next decade.



White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says the tax cuts will spur more than enough growth to make up for the increased spending.



President Trump will make the short trip from the White House to Capitol Hill tomorrow to push Republican Senators to support his tax plan.



So far, the President hasn't been able to get enough Republicans behind his legislative priorities, but he says they are hungry for a win.



President Trump's daughter, and presidential adviser, Ivanka Trump will push for tax reform during a town-hall outside of Philadelphia Monday afternoon.