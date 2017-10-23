Fate of Sgt. Bergdahl Set for Monday

Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl arrived early Monday morning for the start of a hearing that will determine his fate.

Last week, Bergdahl pleaded guilty to 'desertion' and 'misbehavior before the enemy.' The charges stem from 2009, when he left his post in Afghanistan and was captured by the Taliban.

Bergdahl says he was tortured during the five years he was held hostage. The 31-year-old said he had intended to walk to another US base to complain about problems in his unit.

In 2014, Bergdahl was freed in exchange for five Taliban detainees being held at Guantanamo Bay. The prisoner swap later emerged as an issue during the race for the White House.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized Bergdahl, both before and after he took office. During this week's sentencing hearing, the defense is expected to argue that the Commander -In- Chief's statements prevented him from getting a fair trial.

Bergdahl told the Sunday Times of London that, quote, "at least the Taliban were honest enough to say, 'I’m the guy who's gonna cut your throat."

Bergdahl is expected to testify during his sentencing hearing.

