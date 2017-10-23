Tampa Neighborhood on High Alert After Three Murders in Ten Days

People in a Tampa, Florida neighborhood are on high alert after three people were murdered there within ten days. The victims were all strangers to each other. The only thing they had in common is where they lived. Now police need the public's help to find the killer.



Residents walked through Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood Sunday evening, vowing to take back their streets following three murders in ten days.



Casimar Naiboa believes the killer targeted his 20-year-old son because he was autistic.



Police found Anthony Naiboa’s body on Thursday. He was shot after taking the wrong bus home from work. It happened just about 100 yards from where Benjamin Mitchell was killed on October ninth. Two days earlier, police found Monica Hoffa's body in a vacant lot less than a mile away. She was shot and killed while walking to meet a friend.



So far, all police have is surveillance video of a man in the area on the night of the first murder. Police believe he may have information about the shootings.



Extra police officers are canvassing the neighborhood.



Police chief Brian Dugan believes the killings are connected because of their close proximity and time frame, but he's reluctant to link the murders to a serial killer.



Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

