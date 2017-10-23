Monday Motivator: Caroline Ford

Today's Monday Motivator features a young woman doing great things. She's a philanthropist, a performer, a college student, a former Miss Kentucky Teen, and 3rd Runner Up to Miss Kentucky.



She's also one of our very own: Miss Caroline Ford.



She's the older sister to Annabelle and Charlotte Ford, but it wasn't her older sister role that taught her leadership skills – it was her parents.



Caroline says she was never good at sports growing up, but she was good at performing. Something else she was passionate about was volunteer work, so she started her own non-profit "The Young Arts Alliance" at the age of 13.



She wanted to make an even bigger difference, and that's when pageantry came into the picture. Caroline says, “The first year I competed for Miss Kentucky Teen USA, I placed 3rd Runner Up and put my all into it that year, and although I lost I felt that it was a huge victory for me to get that far.”



Her determination brought her back the following year to win the title of Miss Kentucky Teen. Shortly after that, Caroline would compete for the Miss Kentucky title.



She may have won the title of 3rd Runner Up at Miss Kentucky 2017, but she won in her own eyes by overcoming her fear of singing in front of an audience. Caroline isn't stopping thought – she plans to compete for the title of Miss Kentucky again next year.



She's fearless, wise beyond her years, and knows how to grab a hold of opportunity.