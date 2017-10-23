Justin Timberlake to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake will return to the Super Bowl Halftime Show to headline during the upcoming 2018 game in February.

The NFL announced Sunday night the ten-time Grammy-winning artist and actor will make his third appearance on the Super Bowl Halftime stage.

The 36-year-old superstar first performed at the Super Bowl Halftime 16 years ago when he was a member of the boy band NSYNC.

In 2004, Timberlake appeared again for a duet alongside Janet Jackson. That controversial performance ended with the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" that Jackson experienced on stage.

The 2018 performance takes place at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, and will air live on WNKY NBC 40, your home for Super Bowl LII.