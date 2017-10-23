SoKY's Choice: The Story of Mose Rager

Mose Rager has influenced and inspired artists to study his guitar playing as well as his life.

Warren County Public Library, Nancy Richey co-author of “Mose Rager—Kentucky’s Incomparable Guitar Master”, and Joe Hudson the director of “The Thumbpickers Hall of Fame,” decided it was time for the community to hear his story. They put together an event that will discuss his life and demonstrate the style of guitar picking that he coined himself.

Mose Rager was considered to be “The Father of Thumbpicking.” He grew up in Muhlenberg County Kentucky and just thought of himself as an average guy that could play guitar. He went on to travel for years but felt as though he couldn’t handle being on the road. He came back to Muhlenberg and began teaching. His most famous pupil was the famous country star, Merle Travis.

“The Life of Mose Rager and Thumbpicking Concert” will take place at Bob Kirby Branch Library (175 Ironskillet Ct. Bowling Green, Ky 42104)

It begins at 6pm on Thursday, November 2nd. For tickets visit www.facebook.com/warrencpl

