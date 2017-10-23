8th Annual Big Buffalo Crossing BBQ Cookoff

If you saw smoke in the air off Exit 65 this weekend, it wasn't a fire. Professional smokers from all over the country met up in Hart County to take part in a barbecue showdown!

Butts, chicken, brisket, and, you guessed it, smoked ribs! Professional smokers came from all over - from just down the road, to the other side of America - to compete for bragging rights and a shot at a national championship!

So, how does a BBQ cook off work? Coni Shepperd, the director of the event, says it’s more than what meets the eye.

The 36 competitors are judged on presentation and taste. If they don't present their final product to the 42 judges in their allotted time, they are disqualified.

Pitt masters use everything from hickory to applewood and even pecan wood in the hopes that the smoke, mixed with their secret recipe of rubs & sauces, will help them earn the grand prize!

Coni says the 8th Annual Big Buffalo Crossing Cookoff has also been a tremendous hit in the community, as well.