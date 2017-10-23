Living Well: Harmonica Therapy

A double-lung transplant recipient who turned to the harmonica to strengthen his diaphragm after surgery, now shares his passion with others to help them recover as well.

Like an orchestra conductor, Larry Rawdon commands the stage. Except this concert hall is a conference room, and his musicians are lung and heart transplant patients at the Mayo Clinic.

Rawdon used to play the cello on Broadway, until idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis nearly silenced him. After his second transplant, a double lung transplant, he used the harmonica to strengthen his diaphragm.

That’s why Rawdon now teaches other transplant recipients his craft in this conference room concert hall.

Doctor Francisco Alvarez calls the diaphragm the most important muscle for breathing. He says the harmonica, in combination with regular breathing exercises, improves the outcome for transplant recipients.

According to Dr. Alvarez, "You can see that the pulmonary function gets better, their breathing gets better, and overall they feel much better as a result."

For Rawdon, our fearless conductor, it's about more than exercise. It's about having some fun, a distraction when life just gets too hard.

It may not be the catchiest tune, but a song of gratitude is the most beautiful of all.