It was an NAACP celebration Saturday night. The Bowling Green Warren County chapter held their Freedom Fund Gala.

The program recognized the achievements of all people for their outstanding community service. Martha Amerson, President of the chapter, said, “We normally have a big crowd, but tonight I think everybody came. No empty seats anywhere. This is our 108th NAACP Gala, and it is awesome!”

WNKY was proud to be one of the many guests at this year’s NAACP event.