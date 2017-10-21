Bowling Green Pride

The first Gay Pride in Bowling Green Saturday brought in hundreds to downtown.

People of all ages took part in Pride. Not only were there members of the LGBTQ community there, but other people came who support those who are gay to live a free open life.

Coordinators say they hope this is the beginning of more Pride events in Bowling Green.

"It's so surprising to see how many people just came to turn out, so it goes to show there's such a strong community here", says Annie Erskine.

Bowling Police we're on hand to protect Pride, but there were no major issues.