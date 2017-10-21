The 3rd annual Bourbon and Brewfest poured in a huge crowd over the Saturday in Bowling Green.

A few thousand packed Bowling Green Ballpark for the beverage extravaganza and food.

More than several dozen distilleries and breweries set up tasting tents.

WNKY was the media sponsored, but members of the community were the big star of the Bourbon and Brewfest.

"I think it's pretty cool, very controlled environment I think it's very cool," says Roy Clement.

"We're serving our regular single barrel, regular small as well as 8 of our original recipes and we have a couple of limited editions as well", says Jill Pendygraft with Four Rose Distillery.

Multiple charities benefited from the event. VIP donations are going to the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.