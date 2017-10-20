4-Month-Old Found Unresponsive in Russellville

A normally quiet neighborhood in Russellville was filled with police sirens Thursday afternoon, when a four-month-old child was found unresponsive. Upon arrival paramedics loaded the four-month-old victim into the ambulance. “They brought the baby out. He was holding him like this. His little head was leaning over, her little head was leaning over to the side. And I knew she was dead. I knew it just looking. I knew she was dead. I said Oh my God, oh my God”, says concerned neighbor, Ruth Goddard. The victim was pronounced deceased at Logan Memorial Hospital. “She would have never done anything, anything on purpose to hurt that baby. I do know that. You know, they’re good people. I just think it was an accident”, says Goddard. The death is currently being investigated by the Russellville Police Department. An autopsy was performed Friday morning, but results will not be back until four to six weeks. This is an ongoing investigation so stay tuned to WNKY.com for any updates.