Gender Bias Still Prevalent in Business World

Jennifer Hyman's idea of an online business that rents designer gowns to women has turned into a nearly billion-dollar business.

She's raised $190 million from venture capitalists; that’s more than any other female-led startup in the country. This week, Rent the Runway expanded its services to appeal to more women who want to rent everyday clothes.

Her success has put her on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women to watch.

But she says, it didn't come without battling sexual harassment and gender discrimination in Silicon Valley.

That powerful investor was eliminated from Rent the Runway, because Hyman says she had a supportive board and enough capital. However, most women seeking funding in the early stages aren't as fortunate.

Hyman says VCs meetings by and large were productive, but she's had to deal with subtle, unconscious biases from men and women.

Only 10 people work in the fashion department at Rent the Runway, out of 1200 employees. Most are in engineering and logistics.

Last year, the company crossed its 100-million-dollar revenue mark.

Among the advice she's gotten throughout her career - act more ladylike.

Hyman says it will take more diverse venture capitalists at the table to change the game. And more successful women and minorities paying it forward. It's why she started Project Entrepreneur in partnership with UBS - a national initiative that helps female entrepreneurs access tools, training and networks to build companies.