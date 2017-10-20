Oscar Winning Actress Comes Forward with Weinstein Sexual Assault Claim

Two weeks after a bombshell expose in the New York Times, the Harvey Weinstein sex assault scandal continues to grow. Another Oscar winner has come forward with her story, and other A-listers are saying it's time for change in Hollywood.



In an essay in the New York Times, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o detailed two encounters with Harvey Weinstein, the first as a college student at his own home after a film screening:



She writes, "Harvey led me into a bedroom -- his bedroom -- and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe."



She left that room, but says Weinstein propositioned her again during a dinner in New York. She declined, and as she was leaving, she said to him "I just want to know that we are good." He responded, "I don't know about your career, but you'll be fine."



This is the latest in a string of allegations from more than 50 women against the movie producer.



Director and longtime Weinstein pal Quentin Tarantino told the Times he's ashamed for not doing anything about the alleged misconduct.



Actor Tom Hanks says the Weinstein scandal is a watershed moment for Hollywood.



Los Angeles police are also investigating a 2013 rape allegation against Weinstein, who denies engaging in non-consensual sex.

