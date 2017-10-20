Republicans Unite to Pass Budget to Reform Tax Reform

Republican Senators showed unity last night in passing a budget that paves the way toward tax reform.

The Senate cast a mostly party line vote to approve a four trillion-dollar budget plan Thursday night.

President Trump praised the vote on Twitter, saying, quote "this now allows for the passage of large scale tax cuts and reform, which will be the biggest in the history of our country!"

This budget makes room for a tax reform plan that would add about one-and-a-half trillion dollars to the federal deficit over ten years.



And it allows Senate Republicans to pass tax reform without a Democratic filibuster, meaning they need just 51 votes instead of the usual 60.

Democrats say the GOP tax proposal benefits the wealthiest Americans the most.

House speaker Paul Ryan said that they will introduce a new tax bracket designed to keep the tax cuts from benefitting the top 1%.

Ryan says his goal is to get a tax reform bill out of the House in early November, giving the Senate several weeks to consider and pass it before the end of the year.