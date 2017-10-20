WKU Students React to Shots Fired on Campus

Alissa Kendrick spoke with some concerned and some not-so-concerned students on WKU's campus, where the shooting occurred just a few nights ago.



You see these three suspects pictured right here, these are the men and their vehicles for whom the WKU police department are searching.



They believe they are responsible for firing at least five shots near University and College Heights Boulevard late Tuesday night, and they're still on the run.



Now, with a busy fall weekend coming up in Bowling Green, some students are concerned for their safety, but the trust within the university is also there for some students too.



We have the images of these suspects, the WKU Police Department and Bowling Green Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

