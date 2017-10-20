SoKY's Choice: Drone Dash on October 21

South Central Kentucky has played a significant role in the history of Aviation and they continue to do that and so much more.

In an effort to honor the past and celebrate the future, Aviation Heritage Park brings you an event that looks back at the history of aircrafts and forward to the future of air technology.

Saturday, all the cockpits for the aircraft will be opened for Open Cockpit Day. It’s the one time of the year where people can actually come up and stand on viewing platforms and see inside the cockpits of the aircraft.

Each plane in the park will have a guide to tell the story of the aircraft and the famous heroes who flew them.

Alongside the open cockpit day, The Aviation Heritage Park is hosting their 3rd annual Drone Dash with a group called Soky Multirotors, a great local drone club. They have been coming out here and racing for the last three years. They set up a complete race course on the park’s grassy area. Free to come and watch, but if you’d like to participate it’s a small registration fee.

Drones are not normally permitted within the park limits; for this event, special permission was obtained.

Event Info:

www.aviationheritagepark.com

Saturday, October 21, 10 am – 2 pm, for both the Drone Dash and Open Cockpit Day

Registration for Drone Dash 9am, $10 to FLY

