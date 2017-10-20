Robert E. Lee Course at WKU Sparking Outrage

A Robert E. Lee History class is currently being offered at WKU. The new class is outraging some community members.

The lecture series called, “Robert E. Lee, Solider, Educator, and Example in Life and Memory” began Wednesday afternoon.

Protestors gathered outside Knicely Conference Center where the class was being held. One student entered the building to simply listen in on the lecture. She was quickly told she could not be there.

Some community members are calling on WKU to cancel the class, as they believe it glorifies Robert E. Lee.